Antoni Botev

Monthly Expenses

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Monthly Expenses bar chart ui tracker timeline simple money monthly list interface expense clear app
Download color palette
  1. february-expenses.png
  2. real-pixels.png

Happy new year!

This is a rebound of my personal "what if" expense tracker. These are total monthly expenses with sliding months tabs at the top, total expense amount, expense categories bars and extra details at the bottom.

Real pixels →

---

🎁 Free UI Kit

Follow me for more updates:

👉🏻 Yolk UI
👉🏻 Instagram
👉🏻 Medium

Expense tracker
Rebound of
Expense details
By Antoni Botev
Posted on Jan 3, 2017
Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
    • Like