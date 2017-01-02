A4 Rhino Showcase

You do not need Photoshop or InDesign, and you can do high-end prints using presentation.

Conveniently fill the presentation contents and print your A4 documents. More simple it could not be. We've set up for you and dynamic transitions if you've decided to use the presentation and the usual way on a projector or monitor. You could manipulate all the pictures drag n drop method or via an icon to select photos. All graphs are real Keynote charts which you can edit using the table or dynamically using sliders.

All texts are set style, thus have everything under control for a few seconds and of course globally.

LANDSCAPE VERSION AVAILABLE (1920 x 1080px - 16:9) https://crmrkt.com/gv1g8