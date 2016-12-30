Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Simple Animations

Simple Animations gif kid cloth gift submit form animtaions
Today everybody is uploading their 'best nine of 2016' to Dribbble but I found I only have 8 shots! To avoid my 'best nine' becoming something like the attachment, let me just add one more shot!

It's a whole WIP project done for a local e-commerce company, simple animations to add to the text for better explanation of their business process.

Posted on Dec 30, 2016
