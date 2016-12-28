Daniel Burka

Zero: Fasting App

I designed this with Kevin Rose as a little side project. It's a simple tracker for people trying to fast as part of their diet or nutrition health plan. The app was developed by Caleb Davenport and is now available in the App Store.

