KARTELL

KARTELL culture furniture style design italian plastic kartell
Website redesign for furniture brand "KARTELL" / Sept 2013

Visit website: http://www.kartell.com/it

AWARDS:
Awwwards: http://www.awwwards.com/sites/kartell-com

Posted on Dec 28, 2016
Design & Direction.
