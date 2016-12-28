Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Date Selector

Corey Haggard for Mossio
Date Selector table colorful elements picker date-range clean design user-interface ui
We're closing out the 2016 year full of user interface as always. We've been working hard with a client to build an app from scratch and we're coming a long way! Here is a small peek at some of the ui elements we're putting together.

Looking to partner with Mossio and make things that matter?

Posted on Dec 28, 2016
