Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Claudiu Cioba

Restaurant App

Claudiu Cioba
Claudiu Cioba
Hire Me
  • Save
Restaurant App web application reports dashboard analytics ux ui user interface email android ios interface mobile
Restaurant App web application reports dashboard analytics ux ui user interface email android ios interface mobile
Restaurant App web application reports dashboard analytics ux ui user interface email android ios interface mobile
Download color palette
  1. artboard.jpg
  2. map.png
  3. detail.png

Had some free time over the holidays and was experimenting with this type of mobile interface for finding restaurants. Let me know what you think, if you like the concept I can pursue it further and then share the Sketch file with everyone.

Claudiu Cioba
Claudiu Cioba
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Claudiu Cioba

View profile
    • Like