LionsGate Shop

Hi, Dribbblers, I just got invited on here.
So here is my first shot. I was working on a shop website. Only as a website template. This is an item card for any sort of product.
Thanks @Anne Elster for the invitation. Wish her best luck and lots of subscribers!
For this time I will post a link on my team's Themeforest acoount where we sell some of our templates, that was designed by me: https://themeforest.net/user/quietlab/portfolio
Good Luck everyone! Be sure subscribe to see more of my work!