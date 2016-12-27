LionsGate Shop

Vladislav Ershov

Hi, Dribbblers, I just got invited on here.
So here is my first shot. I was working on a shop website. Only as a website template. This is an item card for any sort of product.

Thanks @Anne Elster for the invitation. Wish her best luck and lots of subscribers!

For this time I will post a link on my team's Themeforest acoount where we sell some of our templates, that was designed by me: https://themeforest.net/user/quietlab/portfolio

Good Luck everyone! Be sure subscribe to see more of my work!

Posted on Dec 27, 2016
