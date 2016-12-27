Kristijan Binski

Side menu, dark or light?

ui ux bk concept redesign mobile interface feed app interaction ios side menu travel
Side menu, dark or light?
Hello Dribbblers!

I haven’t posted anything for a while, because I’ve been working on a new exciting project, and here is a small sneak peek for you. Presenting the two color schemes, as I am curious to know which one would you pick? 😊

Posted on Dec 27, 2016
