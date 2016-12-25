wenjun

Capsule Diary ux ui interface interaction inspiration device demo connect clean time diary apple
Capsule Diary (Time capsule)

"Time capsule" is a key to use pictures to the message board in the future, you can for yourself, friends, lovers, family, or anyone you want to say to them now, and set up a future can open "time capsule" of time, so they can one day in the future through the web site to your password here to open a "time capsule", read your message.

Posted on Dec 25, 2016
