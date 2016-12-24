Hello, dribbble

IF Chat product positioning for video to face to face communication of social applications, before we start, taking into account the user whether he personally resist this form of face to face communication. We do a lot of thinking here, with some of the more interesting and can not see the face of the filter to solve this problem. The threshold lowered a lot, until the two sides mature, you may use some real filters to face each other. This will allow you to add some fun, while adding a look inside.