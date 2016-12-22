Brian Hinton

Call to Design

Call to Design branding vector illustration sword side project calltodesign figma
And another side project that is in the works. Various sword illustrations for branding. I'm not leaning towards a particular variant yet. I welcome thoughts?

The end identity may involve a sword thrust into a monitor, a play on the King Arthur mythology of the sword in the stone.

This was created in Figma. One of my first projects in the application.

Posted on Dec 22, 2016
