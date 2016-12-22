Call to Design

Trending designs to inspire you
And another side project that is in the works. Various sword illustrations for branding. I'm not leaning towards a particular variant yet. I welcome thoughts?
The end identity may involve a sword thrust into a monitor, a play on the King Arthur mythology of the sword in the stone.
This was created in Figma. One of my first projects in the application.