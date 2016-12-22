Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Unexpected ending

Unexpected ending animated series expectation fisherman fishing a lake a boat peace quiet designs cartoon explainer commercial
Sometimes it’s good to leave everything behind and focus on simple yet enjoyable things. But sometimes... something totally unexpected happens.

For more compelling designs check our profile at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/BluBluStudios

Cheers!

Design-driven animation studio.
