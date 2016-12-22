Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lukáš Straňák
PLATFORM

Healthy Food Mobile App

Lukáš Straňák
PLATFORM
Lukáš Straňák for PLATFORM
Hire Us
  • Save
Healthy Food Mobile App mobile menu ui ux gif food app colors after effects ae
Download color palette

Check out a small preview of the latest app we are designing and developing at PLATFORM and let us know your thoughts.
If you like the colors and want to find out more about color psychology, please read our latest blog post: http://www.plat4m.com/blog/using-color-psychology-in-design

Design by @Lukas Horak

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2016
PLATFORM
PLATFORM
We increase profits. Others play with pixels. ✌️
Hire Us

More by PLATFORM

View profile
    • Like