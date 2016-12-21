Nikita Melnikov

The Wilds_2

Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
The Wilds_2 sticker wilds star wars characters design motion design animation flat 2d gif
Download color palette

Animation: @Nikita Melnikov

Illustration: @Alexey Kuvaldin

Sticker I did for the guys from @Sticker.Place

To see more of my work, please follow me:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Thank you!

The wilds 25
Rebound of
The Wilds
By Alexey Kuvaldin
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2016
Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
3D / 2D Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Nikita Melnikov

View profile
    • Like