Blog post and header details on new Wordpress site

Blog post detail calendar title header cream orange white texture
New work in progress for a new Wordpress theme developed for a local politician. This is a partial live screenshot from the website on Firefox (coded html/css).
Subtle texture details on header and on the website title.
Blog post with calendar detail and clean/minimal post section for better reading mixing serif for main text and sans-serif for titles and meta sections.

Any comments will be appreciated, thanks! :)

Posted on Nov 11, 2011
