New weight research: Ultra

Sorry for the bright colors, but I'm having way too much fun testing the thickest weight I can on Mosman and creating such heavy letters reminds me of the gum I loved when I was a kid : Malabar.

No interpolation here, I'm just trying to understand how it could work. I had to increase the height so it wouldn't fill too flatten. I keep starting by the a, I really love this letter in case you didn't notice :)