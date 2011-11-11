Dana Tanamachi

Paperweights

Paperweights chalk lettering hand lettering script swash swirl vintage banner west elm nyc brooklyn christmas paperweights glass
A shot of my new alphabet paperweights for West Elm. They make good stocking stuffers. Just sayin.

http://www.westelm.com/products/alphabet-letter-paperweights-c560/?pkey=cdana-tamanachi

