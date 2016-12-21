Nikita Melnikov

The Wilds

Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
The Wilds gif 2d flat animation motion design design characters star wars wilds sticker
Download color palette

Animation: @Nikita Melnikov

Illustration: @Alexey Kuvaldin

Would you love to have something like this?
Feel free to reach out: nikitin891@gmail.com

To see more of my work, please follow me:
Instagram | Behance | Dribbble

The wilds 25
Rebound of
The Wilds
By Alexey Kuvaldin
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2016
Nikita Melnikov
Nikita Melnikov
3D / 2D Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Nikita Melnikov

View profile
    • Like