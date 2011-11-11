Erik Brandt

eb_papierhier_d4j

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt
  • Save
eb_papierhier_d4j typografika geotypografika antalis papierhier d4j erik brandt graphic design typography
Download color palette

Detail from an A0 exhibition colophon poster for an upcoming show I curated in Amsterdam, Holland.

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt

More by Erik Brandt

View profile
    • Like