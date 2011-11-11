Lindsey Bennett

Connie's Cupboard Identity

Lindsey Bennett
Lindsey Bennett
  • Save
Connie's Cupboard Identity baking cooking flourishes whisk
Download color palette

First logo attempt for a small home-based baking company in Ames, IA

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Lindsey Bennett
Lindsey Bennett

More by Lindsey Bennett

View profile
    • Like