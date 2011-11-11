Erik Grönlund

Halfvetica

Erik Grönlund
Erik Grönlund
typography spin-off helvetica
A spin-off of the Helvetica-font, half bold, half light. Halfvetica.

Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Erik Grönlund
Erik Grönlund

