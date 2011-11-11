Floris Voorveld

WineMosaic

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
WineMosaic helvetica wine mosaic clientwork floris 2009 voorveld
Download color palette

I'm not a fan of uploading old work to Dribbble but since I'm short on time and I wanted to join this rebound: WineMosaic (from 2009 I think)

C75ba289eff060e5defe719c029aa00c
Rebound of
French Wine Logo Design
By Paulius Kairevicius
View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like