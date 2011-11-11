Alexander Wende

Greek Wine

Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende
  • Save
Greek Wine alex wende greek pattern grapes bottle wine face alexander wende alexwende logodesign
Download color palette

Greek Wine

C75ba289eff060e5defe719c029aa00c
Rebound of
French Wine Logo Design
By Paulius Kairevicius
Alexander Wende
Alexander Wende

More by Alexander Wende

View profile
    • Like