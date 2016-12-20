Chris Bigalke

Cabin Dog

Chris Bigalke
Chris Bigalke
  • Save
Cabin Dog pattern surrealism surreal birds guitar trees nature dog cabin illustration
Cabin Dog pattern surrealism surreal birds guitar trees nature dog cabin illustration
Download color palette
  1. guitar-cabin-800.jpg
  2. guitar-cabin-800.jpg

Commissioned illustration revamped into a print. The red blanket originally had copy on it but I added a victorian floral pattern instead which I like more. Was asked to create something that included nature, a musical instrument, and felt very Pacific Northwestish.

Full design attached.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2016
Chris Bigalke
Chris Bigalke

More by Chris Bigalke

View profile
    • Like