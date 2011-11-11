Stina Norgren

Drop a turd

Drop a turd twitter icon illustration spacedown
Alright, a new version of my twitter illustration for my personal project. I added some white splashes below the bird, just because I usually only talk about crap on my twitter. Hope you will like it ;P

