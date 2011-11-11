Ted Rouse

Makin' Magic in the Final Layout

Ted Rouse
Ted Rouse
  • Save
Makin' Magic in the Final Layout
Download color palette

Photo by the always amazing Jeremy Clay (www.jclayphoto.com)

9e94c4a05c83f3ff191dffc710187843
Rebound of
Makin' Magic
By Ted Rouse
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Ted Rouse
Ted Rouse

More by Ted Rouse

View profile
    • Like