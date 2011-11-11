Fares Farhan

Spekkels - icon
Really need help with those jaggy edges on the writing pad part. Tried with mask blurring and adjusting levels but still not satisfied with the result. Comments, feedback and tips are highly appreciated.

Posted on Nov 11, 2011
