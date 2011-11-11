Matt Gentile

Light UI Kit (PSD)

Light UI Kit (PSD) tick cross button clean clock design detail element free freebie gui kit light photoshop price professional psd radio range resource shadow simple slider switch switches tooltip ui ux vector web
Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:16

This is my 2nd major UI kit. This one has a very light look to it and is very clean. Everything is 100% vector so you can re-scale this to any size if need, it also comes with a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :)

