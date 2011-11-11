Mike Beecham

Login Screen 2

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Login Screen 2 login admin blue frost white blur blurred red power sleep log
Download color palette

Tweaked some amendments to the power and sleep buttons. Comments and critique always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like