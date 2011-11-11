Master Of Nuggets

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
David Kamp gave me a creature sound, and I illustrated what I thought the source of the sound looked like. This is approx 1/3 of the creature. Rest you can find from http://www.sound-creatures.com
ps. I'm not sure if it's okay to link these "full image" -links, so sorry if it irritates you :l