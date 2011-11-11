Adam W. King

Geo-located

Adam W. King
Adam W. King
  • Save
Geo-located
Download color palette

Wanting to help people easily find local events for National Youth Arts Week, so I'm designing a page that guesses (using browser geolocation) what community you're closest to, as well as easily letting you choose another if we got it wrong. (And still leaving room for a little bit of parallax scrolling wootness.)

Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Adam W. King
Adam W. King

More by Adam W. King

View profile
    • Like