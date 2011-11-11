Siniša Cvahte

where did it all start..

Siniša Cvahte
Siniša Cvahte
  • Save
where did it all start.. pixel basic zx spectrum space
Download color palette

i found this drawing recently in a box with my zx spectrum.. my first pixel designs i guess.. i was making my own spaceship designs for a game..early '90s.
http://dl.dropbox.com/u/1414093/zx-1.png

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Siniša Cvahte
Siniša Cvahte

More by Siniša Cvahte

View profile
    • Like