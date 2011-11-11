Matthias Kampitsch

Algarve

Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch
  • Save
Algarve algarve holiday portugal typography
Download color palette

Everytime I look at this picture, which I took in Portugal last year, it makes me wanna go back.

Created this in a series for a birthday present to someone special :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2011
Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch

More by Matthias Kampitsch

View profile
    • Like