Jakub Antalik

Microinteractions for to-do list app

Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Hire Me
  • Save
Microinteractions for to-do list app microinteractions interations motion animation to-do tasks ai app profile mobile ios
Download color palette

Microinteractions exploration for to-do list app project.
Check the pre-launch landing page dona.ai and support us with singing up for the beta if you like.

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Product Designer jakubantalik. com
Hire Me

More by Jakub Antalik

View profile
    • Like