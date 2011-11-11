Kerem Suer

Wind screen

Well it started out as the "Tide App", but of course we started to feature creep the sh*t out of it using every single API there is out there. Anywho, it's still being a fun project. Hopefully we will submit this to the app store EOD tomorrow.

I gotta give mad props to Nicholas L. Eby for coding this beauty. Go follow him, now.

You should also probably follow me on twitter for updates, just saying.

Posted on Nov 11, 2011
