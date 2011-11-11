Wind screen

Well it started out as the "Tide App", but of course we started to feature creep the sh*t out of it using every single API there is out there. Anywho, it's still being a fun project. Hopefully we will submit this to the app store EOD tomorrow.

I gotta give mad props to Nicholas L. Eby for coding this beauty. Go follow him, now.

You should also probably follow me on twitter for updates, just saying.