Tony Babel

Soulmates

Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Hire Me
  • Save
Soulmates walk cycle walk tampon band aid gross couple cute ae animation 2d
Download color palette

Where did they meet is the obvious question here, right?

Follow me on:
instagram | behance | site

View all tags
Posted on Dec 20, 2016
Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Tony Babel

View profile
    • Like