Fi Referrals!

All you Project Fi users have yet another feature to love about the service. Refer a friend and you'll each get $20 off your next bill. And what's even more exciting than $20? A cute little animation that plays when your friend accepts your referral.
This was a fun, extremely last-minute idea we had, completed within an hour to get it in the app before it was pushed to the masses.