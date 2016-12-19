Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Schlemmer
Google

Fi Referrals!

John Schlemmer
Google
John Schlemmer for Google
  • Save
Fi Referrals! material design carrier fi google gif animation after effects
Download color palette

All you Project Fi users have yet another feature to love about the service. Refer a friend and you'll each get $20 off your next bill. And what's even more exciting than $20? A cute little animation that plays when your friend accepts your referral.

This was a fun, extremely last-minute idea we had, completed within an hour to get it in the app before it was pushed to the masses.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2016
Google
Google
Shots from the Google design community.

More by Google

View profile
    • Like