Rules to Live By

I was extremely lucky to win a free pass to Future of Web Design earlier this week (Thank You Smashing Magazine!). Of all the presentations—and there were some really good ones—Tina aka @sissmiss had the best. I've printed this and hung it beside my monitor. I am forever enlightened and grateful to have been in the audience that day.
Full Version: http://cl.ly/Biwr