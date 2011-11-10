Damaris Alfonso

Dirty Deco

Dirty Deco grey art deco pattern grunge blue deco
One of my favorite websites is Lost and Taken; amazing site, incredible work by Caleb Kimbrough. He has a nice collection of "wallpaper" textures on his site, and I wanted to try my hand at it. Had fun!

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
