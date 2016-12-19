Manoel Andreis Fernandes

Upload Files Popup Update

Upload Files Popup Update web ux uploader upload ui popup minimal
Usability updates.
Basic upload with the drag and drop and get rid of the "cancel" button. There is no need for two.

Rebound of
Upload Files Popup
Posted on Dec 19, 2016
