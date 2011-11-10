Aaron C-T

Taskit Stats phone windows wp7 metro app windows phone 7 ui ux minimal
Here's a more streamlined take on the previous shot.

Previous version, on right: http://bit.ly/sdMJ2w
Phone graphic from PSDList: http://bit.ly/v5ILsq

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
