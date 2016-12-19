Shea Lewis | Website Designer
QuintilesIMS Style Guide

QuintilesIMS Style Guide typography color ios website web ux interface styleguide kit ui health
Download color palette
  1. quintiles_style_guide.jpg
  2. Grid.png
  3. Brand_Colors.png
  4. IMS_HEALTH_-_WEB_KIT.png
  5. Focal_Depth.png
  6. Typography_header_options.png

QuintilesIMS approched us to help update their UI kit to meet web standards. Love their efforts of pushing the envelope for Healthcare Design. Always an amazing time working with their team!

Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

Posted on Dec 19, 2016
