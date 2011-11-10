Chris Da Sie

App Footer Revised

Chris Da Sie
Chris Da Sie
Hire Me
  • Save
App Footer Revised app footer setting
Download color palette
F14b1bb2acfe74172fb06c4e268f79d6
Rebound of
App Footer
By Chris Da Sie
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Chris Da Sie
Chris Da Sie
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Da Sie

View profile
    • Like