Glenn Thomas

Animal Dinner

Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Animal Dinner illustration cd artwork work in progress animals wolf rabbit owl deer
Download color palette

A early vector sketch of some CD Artwork. Time to get into the nitty gritty!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Glenn Thomas
Glenn Thomas
illustrator sometimes animating
Hire Me

More by Glenn Thomas

View profile
    • Like