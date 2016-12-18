Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Staci Dieball

Polymath

Staci Dieball
Staci Dieball
  • Save
Polymath japanese bottle bilingual identity branding packaging wine
Download color palette

Polymath is a plum wine that was inspired by the work of Yayoi Kusama.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 18, 2016
Staci Dieball
Staci Dieball

More by Staci Dieball

View profile
    • Like