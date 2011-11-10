Andrew Pautler

Pautler Brewery Label (Final)

Received the final labels earlier this week. Getting ready to put them together for my Christmas gift this year for friends and clients. I added the bar at the bottom where I can write what kind of beer is in the bottle.

*Sorry for the blown out colors in the photo. Took the photo with my iPhone in less than ideal lighting conditions.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
