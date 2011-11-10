Niki Blaker

History to the People Logo

Niki Blaker
Niki Blaker
  • Save
History to the People Logo blue yellow emblem texture logo revolution shadow
Download color palette

A sneak peek at a logo I'm finishing up. Hand illustration by @monkeyminion.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Niki Blaker
Niki Blaker

More by Niki Blaker

View profile
    • Like