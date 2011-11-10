Liz Masters

Expo Cards

Liz Masters
Liz Masters
Hire Me
  • Save
Expo Cards horse business card visual development concept art animation
Download color palette

This may just be the final rendition. I may even be getting professional quality prints at a price I can afford in just enough time for the animation expo. WOO HOO!

1d7d83802683a60a3a0ca9bfd347ab7b
Rebound of
Getting Closer...
By Liz Masters
View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2011
Liz Masters
Liz Masters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liz Masters

View profile
    • Like