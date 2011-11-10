Simon Birky Hartmann

NWA - 2012 season play 3

NWA - 2012 season play 3 cast planet textured new world arts studio ace of spade
The beginning of the work on the 3rd poster. I give you a planet made from scratch, with heavy help from this tutorial.

Posted on Nov 10, 2011
